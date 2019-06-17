Services affected on Delhi Metro's Blue Line

New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) Services were affected on a section of the Delhi Metro's Blue Line on Monday due to some technical issues, the DMRC said. The Blue Line connects Dwarka in Delhi to Electronic City in Noida. "Delay in services between Dwarka and Dwarka Sector 21," the DMRC tweeted in the morning. About an hour later, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, in another tweet, said normal services have been restored. PTI KND SNESNE