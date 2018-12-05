Services affected on Delhi Metro's Blue Line due to tech snag

New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) Train services were affected for nearly one and a half hour on the Delhi Metro's Blue Line Wednesday afternoon due to signalling issues on the Karol Bagh-Dwarka section, officials said. The Blue Line connects Dwarka to Noida/Vaishali. "Train services were affected due to signalling issue (loss of centralised view intermittently) on the Karol Bagh-Dwarka section," a senior official said. The snag led to bunching of trains, the official said. "The view and control of the signalling and Automatic Train Control system on Blue Line (Dwarka Sec-21 to Noida City Centre/Vaishali) at Operations Control Centre (OCC) was intermittently getting lost today between Karol Bagh and Dwarka section," the official said. As a result, trains were being locally controlled as and when such view loss was happening, resulting into "intermittent bunching/hold up of trains for brief spells". "Between 3:00 to 3:30 pm, the loss of view was for the entire Blue Line, which created bunching on overall line, before being restored again at 3:30 pm. The intermittent issue was resolved at 4:23 pm and since then train services are running normal on entire Blue Line," he said. PTI KND TDS RCJ