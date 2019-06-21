Services affected on Delhi Metro's Yellow Line

New Delhi, Jun 21 (PTI) Services were affected on a section of the Delhi Metro's Yellow Line on Friday due to technical issues, the DMRC said.The Yellow Line connects Samaypur Badli in Delhi to Huda City Centre in Gurgaon. In its tweet, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said that "slow movement of trains from Kashmere Gate towards Rajiv Chowk".There was also delay in service from Central Secretariat towards Vidhan Sabha, it tweeted.However, the services resumed on the stretch around 11.30 am.In another tweet, the the DMRC said, "Normal services have resumed in the yellow line." PTI NIT KND NIT SOMSOM