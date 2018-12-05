scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Services briefly affected on Delhi Metro's Blue Line

New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) Train services were briefly affected on the Delhi Metro's Blue Line Wednesday due to signalling issues on the Karol Bagh-Dwarka section, officials said.The Blue Line connects Dwarka to Noida/Vaishali."Train services are slightly affected due to signalling issue (Loss of centralized view intermittently) on the Karol Bagh-Dwarka section (Up line only-going towards Dwaraka) on Line 3," a senior official said.The snag led to a minor bunching of trains, the official said, adding rest of the Blue Line is running normal and the problem is being rectified. PTI KND TDS TDS TIRTIR

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos