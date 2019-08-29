Services delayed for 1 hr on metro's Yellow Line due to tech glitch

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) Services on the Delhi Metro's Yellow Line were delayed for nearly an hour on Thursday due to some technical issues, officials said.The Yellow Line connects Jahangirpuri in northeest Delhi to Huda City Centre in Gurgaon. "Train services were affected in the morning due to some signalling issue. It was sorted out before peak hours. There was slow movement of trains between Rajiv Chowk and Qutub Minar stations," a DMRC official said.Yellow Line is one of the busiest lines of the Delhi Metro. PTI KND KJ