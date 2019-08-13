Services delayed on Delhi Metro's Blue Line

New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) Services on a section of the Delhi Metro's Blue Line were delayed on Tuesday night after a passenger allegedly attempted suicide at Dwarka Mor station, officials said.A PCR call was received about a passenger allegedly attempting suicide by jumping on the tracks, a senior police official said.Further details are awaited, he said.The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) informed passengers about the delay on Twitter."Delay in services between Dwarka and Janakpuri West due to a passenger on track at Dwarka Mor. Normal service on all other lines," it tweeted.The busy Blue Line connects Electronic City in Noida and Janakpuri West in Delhi. PTI KND AMP DIVDIV