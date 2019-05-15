scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Services delayed on section of Blue Line after man jumps on tracks

New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) Services were briefly delayed on a section of Delhi Metro's Blue Line after a man allegedly jumped on tracks at Kaushambi station on Wednesday, officials said. Kaushambi station falls in Ghaziabad on the Yamuna Bank-Vaishali branch section of the Blue Line. "From 9.56 to 10.03 am, metro services were slightly affected on Line-3/4 (Blue Line) due to a male passenger who allegedly jumped on tracks at Kaushambi station, when a train, going towards Dwarka, was approaching a platform," a DMRC official said.However, the passenger was rescued and services were resumed soon after.Services in the rest of the section was running normal. PTI KND RCJ

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos