Services exports rise over 19 pc to USD 16.38 bn in Sept; imports up 18 pc

Mumbai, Nov 15 (PTI) India's services exports grew by over 19 per cent to USD 16.38 billion in September, data from the Reserve Bank showed Thursday.The services exports stood at USD 13.73 billion in September 2017.However, imports during the month also increased to USD 9.95 billion, up by 17.7 per cent over the year-ago period, as per the RBI data on 'India's International Trade in Services'.Cumulatively, the services exports by India during the first half (April-September) of the current fiscal stood at USD 101.07 billion.Imports of services during these six months were valued at USD 62.57 billion.However, the monthly data on services released by the RBI are provisional.It would undergo revision when the Balance of Payments (BoP) data are released on a quarterly basis, the RBI said.