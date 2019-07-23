Services on Delhi Metro's Magenta Line hit due to technical issue

(Eds: Adding DMRC statement) New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) Commuters travelling by the Delhi Metro's Magenta Line faced a tough time on Tuesday morning as services on a section of the corridor were hit by a technical snag, officials said.The Magenta Line connects Janakpuri West station in Delhi to Botanical Garden in Noida. Terminal 1 station of Delhi Airport falls on this line. "Due to some maintenance issue on a small stretch on the down line (going towards Botanical Garden station), between Palam and Sadar Bazar stations of the Magenta Line, services on the corridor were regulated," the DMRC said in a statement.Services were run on single line (through up line) between Janakpuri West station and Sadar Bazar Cantonment station from 6 AM to 8:18 AM, it said."And, services were run in a short loop between Sadar Bazaar Cantonment station and Botanical Garden station during the same period," the DMRC said. The DMRC in the morning also tweeted about the delay to alert commuters, many of whom take the Magenta Line to reach the airport. "From 8:18 AM onwards, trains on the affected 700 m stretch between Palam and Sadar Bazar Cantonment stations were running with a restricted speed of 10 kmph. This was being necessitated as a precautionary measure due to a civil maintenance issue," the statement said. "Further, from 10 PM onwards, services between Janakpuri West and Terminal 1 IGI Airport section would again be run on single line with headway of around 15 minutes to undertake the civil maintenance work," the DMRC said, adding, services in rest of the line will remain normal. PTI KND DPB