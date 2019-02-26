Services restored on Noida-Greater Noida Metro

Noida (UP), Feb 26 (PTI) Metro services on the Noida-Greater Noida route resumed Tuesday morning after they were hit by power issues on Monday night, the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) said.There was a breakdown on the Aqua Line around 9 pm on Monday due to electricity failure in overhead equipment between Sector 144 and Pari Chowk Metro station, resulting in a halt in services, a senior official said."The problem was solved around 11.30 pm and normal services resumed this morning," NMRC Executive Director P D Upadhyay said.A team of officials of the NMRC and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) were at the spot to resolve the issue, Upadhyay said.Built for Rs 5,503 crore, the Aqua Line that connects Noida and Greater, covering 29.7 km via 21 stations between the twin-cities in Gautam Buddh Nagar, was inaugurated on January 25 amid much fanfare.On normal weekdays, the Metro service begins at 6 am and continues till 10 pm. PTI KIS IJT