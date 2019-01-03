Servify Acquires Bangalore-based Gadget Repair Service Startup, iService

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, January 3, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Servify announces the acquisition of iService, a service and repair startup for smartphones and portable devices headquartered out of Bangalore, in a cash and stock deal. iService was founded in 2013 with operations in Bengaluru and Delhi. It provides gadget repairs and services for smartphones and laptops at customer homes and its four brick-and-mortar service centres. iService Founders Ankit Chowdhary and Pratheek Kumar along with the core tech and product teams will join Servify. The iService-branded service centers will be run independently and is not part of the acquisition. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/722723/Servify_Logo.jp )"Ankit and team at iService genuinely kept customers at centre while solving the problem in this unorganised industry. With them becoming part of Servify, we can now get good insight into the third-party service ecosystem; some of whom operated even better than the brand's own authorised service ecosystem. It's a pleasure to have them part of Servify in our growth journey," said Sreevathsa Prabhakar, Founder of Servify."The vision iService started with, was to help consumers solve problems with their devices. At the time, brands did not pay attention to after-sales service but that is starting to change. I believe Sreevathsa and Servify are well-aligned in trying to do the same and we intend to bring all the learnings from the third-party repair space to the brand authorised network, which will enable consumers to get the best in class services," says Ankit Chowdhary, Founder of iService.Servify uses its self-learning, unified technology platform to stitch together an otherwise unorganized after-sales experience ecosystem, helping brands deliver seamless customer experience. Servify is headquartered in Mumbai and has regional offices in the US, Canada, Europe and Dubai.iService had raised its seed funding in 2017 led by Blume Ventures who is also an early backer of Servify. Karthik Reddy, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Blume Ventures says, "Ankit and the iService team had the vision to build a great service brand for the mobile and laptop. While envisioning an ideal after-sales experience, they realised that their visions were aligned with Servify. We are excited to see these founders join forces and it will be interesting to see how they shape the future of user's device ownership experience."About Servify Started in 2015, Mumbai-based Servify, run by Service Lee Technologies Pvt. Ltd. is engaged in transforming the after-sales service experience. Servify currently works with a number of top device brands, retailers, distributors, insurers, service providers and carriers such as Amazon, AmTrust, Apple, Croma, Godrej, Huawei, Ingram Micro, Micromax, Motorola/Lenovo, Nokia, OnePlus, OPPO, Panasonic, RealMe, Redington, Reliance Jio, Reliance Retail, Sangeetha Mobiles, Vodafone, and Xiaomi, among others. For more information, please visit: https:ervify.tech/ .Source: Servify PWRPWR