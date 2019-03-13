'Sesame Street' to release on January 15, 2021

Los Angeles, Mar 13 (PTI) Anne Hathaway-starrer "Sesame Street" is set to hit the screens on January 15, 2021.According to The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros also announced Tuesday that Tim Story's "Tom and Jerry" movie will release on April 16, 2021.Studio insiders say "Sesame Street" will begin shooting in June. "Portlandia" co-creator Jonathan Krisel is attached to direct, with 21 Laps' Shawn Levy producing alongside Michael Aguilar and Entertainment 360.The movie, which is said to be a musical, is expected to include appearances from "Sesame Street" residents Big Bird, Oscar the Grouch and Cookie Monster. Chris Galletta of "Kings of Summer" wrote the most recent draft of the screenplay. Story's "Tom and Jerry" film is a live-action hybrid based on the classic animated series created by William Hanna and Joseph Barbera that was first introduced in 1940.Both the films are yet to have an official title. PTI RDSRDS