Sessions court upholds conviction of taxi driver to 10 yrs for molesting American tourist

Muzaffarnagar, Dec 14 (PTI) District Sessions Judge S K Pachori has dismissed the appeal against the lower court judgement and upheld the conviction of a taxi driver to 10 years in prison in connection with the molestation of an American tourist.According to district government council Rajiv Sharma Thursday, the additional chief judicial magistrate had sentenced the accused, Samey Singh, to 10 years in prison. The incident took place on October 11, 2014, when the woman had come to Rishikesh in Uttarakhand from Delhi in a taxi and the driver of the vehicle tried to molest her on the Delhi-Dehradun National Highway. PTI CORR KJKJ

