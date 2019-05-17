Setco to supply BS VI-compliant clutches to MHCV makers

Mumbai, May 17 (PTI) Auto component maker Setco Automotive Friday said it has received approval to supply BS VI-compliant clutches from leading medium and heavy commercial vehicle manufacturers.The Bharat Stage VI (or BS-VI) emission norms will come into force from April 1, 2020 across the country. Currently, the vehicles sold in the country conform to BS-IV emission standards."We are excited to be one of the first in MHCV space to receive BS-VI approval, which has been achieved with intense design and development focus and by leveraging in-house capabilities. This significant step would further reinforce our product offering," Jatinder S Gujral, chief executive at Setco said in a release.The third largest MHCV clutch maker globally, Setco has the largest design and validation facility for clutches in the country. At present, it commands about 85 per cent market share in the domestic medium and heavy commercial vehicle segment.It supplies clutches to leading auto makers such as Tata Motors, M&M, Ashok Leyland, Daimler, among others.The facility is ready for supplies from January 2020, the company said."We aim to expand our portfolio by developing the new generation dual and double clutches for farm tractors. These products have undergone rigorous field testing in different farm applications and have completed the approval cycles with key farm tractor manufacturers," Gujaral said.Starting 2019-20, the company envisages progressive growth in the segment, he added.The BS-VI products are customised engineering solutions for an engine and gearbox combination and therefore solve specific engineering issues on NVH (noise vibration & harshness) for customers, the company said in the release. PTI IAS AP BAL