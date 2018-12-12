Seth MacFarlane explains why it is hard to find Kevin Hart's replacement as Oscars host

Los Angeles, Dec 12 (PTI) Actor-director Seth MacFarlane believes the job of hosting Academy Awards is unwanted as actors are afraid of the reviews and constant spotlight.The 45-year-old filmmaker, who hosted the Oscars in 2013, shared his thoughts on the difficulty faced by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) in announcing the replacement of Kevin Hart, who stepped aside from the emceeing duties after a controversy over his old homophobic tweets. "Look, its a gig that has all eyes on it. And when youre doing something thats that much in the spotlight, with that much focus on it, that much intensity, youre going to have a lot of opinions from a lot of people," MacFarlane told Entertainment Weekly. "Im trying to think of the last time that I read a review of the Oscars the next day where everyone is raving about it... its been a long time," he added. MacFarlane said the award shows are "kind of a dusty format" which is "as current as the 1950s variety show format"."Theres always an effort to make it interesting and exciting to viewers who are used to a very different entertainment landscape in the modern era, and its often times fitting a square peg in a round hole. So its not an easy job, and Im not surprised that they have a tough time finding takers," he added. PTI RB RB BKBK