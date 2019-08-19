Setting a New Bar for Belonging With Our Biggest Night Ever

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Delhi, India Business Wire India Hosts in India have welcomed guests from 196 countries and regions Guest from India have traveled to 209 countries and regions ?Airbnbs mission to create a world where anyone can belong anywhere, is a growing reality today. Not so long ago, people thought strangers sharing homes would never work, but Airbnb believed that a community built on trust could succeed. In the more than 10 years since Airbnb got started, the Airbnb community has created a truly global network of hosts and guests stretching to 191+ countries and regions in the world. On August 10, more than 4 million people across the globe spent the night in an Airbnb listing. It was the biggest night in Airbnb history and set a new bar for belonging on Airbnb!Even in this digital era, community is built in the same way it always was: people spending time with other people offline, in coffeehouses, houses of worship, houses of government, and their own homes. Set on the belief that Airbnb can turn strangers into friends and help people belong anywhere in the world; today Airbnb is giving us a peek into the new, Airbnb Connection Index - an Index that reflects the pairings of countries and regions between hosts and guests. For example, when a guest from Australia became the first to stay with a host in India, a new connection was made between Australia and India. And in turn, when an Indian guest became the first to stay with a host in Australia, another new connection was made, from India to Australia. In 245 countries and regions around the world, it is mathematically possible for there to be 60,025 place-to-place connections. This abstract yet mammoth mathematical possibility is coming closer to reality every day. In 2010, the Airbnb platform had facilitated more than 1,300 connections. By 2015, that number had increased to more than 16,500. Today, approximately 26,000 connections have been made via the Airbnb platform. By the end of this year, Airbnb expects to cross the halfway mark with more than 30,013 connections and predicts exceeding 50,000 connections by the year 2027. These connections are made possible in part because of the size, scope and scale of Airbnbs global network. All told, there are more than 6 million Airbnb listings in over 100,000 cities, which is more listings than the top seven hotel chains have rooms. Approximately six guests check into an Airbnb listing every second. And these check-ins are happening around the world.Additionally, take a look at these interesting findings: Every day, an average of eight new connections between different countries and regions are made on Airbnb. Approximately six guests check into an Airbnb listing every second. No single city in the world accounts for more than roughly 1 percent of Airbnb guest arrivals or listings In 2011, there were 20 cities where hosts earned a combined total of more than $1 million from sharing their space. Today, there are nearly 3,000 cities where hosts have earned more than $1 million in the past year. In 2011, only one city welcomed over 100,000 guest arrivals in Airbnb listings. In the past year, more than 300 cities have welcomed over 100,000 guest arrivals. In 2011, 40 percent of all Airbnb guest arrivals took place in our 10 largest cities. So far in 2019, roughly 92 percent of all guest arrivals have occurred outside of these 10 largest cities. At Airbnb, we are dedicated to our mission and committed to connecting more people from different parts of the world. August 10, the biggest night in our history, set the latest bar for belonging on Airbnb, and we will continue to create more connections and set new records as our community continues to grow. To View the Image Click on the Link Below:On August 10, more than 4 million people across the globe spent the night in an Airbnb listing PWRPWR