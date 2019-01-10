Seva Dal to hold 2-day national meet in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Jan 10 (PTI) The Seva Dal, grassroots front organisation of the Congress, will hold a two-day national meet in Rajasthan and it will be attended by party president Rahul Gandhi. The date and venue for the meeting has not yet been officially decided but is likely to be held later this month or mid-February, said Lalji Desai, who was appointed as chief organiser of the All India Congress Seva Dal. He said the two-day meet will be held in Rajasthan and thereafter, the young brigade of the front will take out a bike rally across the country in February and March. PTI AG SNESNE