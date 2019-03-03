Seven arrested for cheating candidates on pretext of providing 'leaked' papers

Jaipur, Mar 3 (PTI) Special Operations Group of the Rajasthan police on Sunday busted a gang involved in cheating candidates on the pretext of providing 'leaked' paper of a competitive examination, police said. The SOG arrested seven members of the gang and recovered Rs 5.48 lakh in cash, cheques taken from 30 people with an amount of Rs 7 lakh each, original documents of the candidates, Bluetooth devices and admit cards of the Agriculture Supervisor examination held on Sunday, Additional SP (SOG) Karan Sharma said. The accused were arrested before the commencement of the exam conducted by the Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) at different centres in Jaipur and Kota, Sharma said. Following a tip off received on Saturday, the teams of SOG nabbed the accused here and recovered the documents. They had promised to leak the question paper and had demanded Rs 7 lakh from each candidate, he said. Those arrested were identified as Surendra Chaudhary, Ramprasad Chaupra, Omprakash Jat, Kailash Chand Yadav, Anil Kumar Yadav, Banna Ram Jat and Sudhir Kumar Chaudhary, the official said. PTI SDA CK