Seven detained for unlawful activities in J-K's Rajouri

Jammu, Dec 20 (PTI) Seven people were taken into preventive custody Thursday for allegedly indulging in unlawful activities in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. They have been lodged in the district jail on the orders of executive magistrates, said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Rajouri, Yougal Manhas. He said while six men were detained from Rajouri town, two others were taken into custody from the Nowshera area of the district. PTI TASMAZ AQSAQS