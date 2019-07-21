Seven drug peddlers arrested in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu, Jul 21 (PTI) Seven alleged drug peddlers, including a woman, have been arrested and narcotic substances recovered from them in separate incidents in Jammu division, police said Sunday. Mumta Devi was arrested near her house in Bishnah area of Jammu and 1 gm of heroin was seized from her, they said. Rahul Gupta, alias Atul, was arrested during checks at R S Pura in the outskirts of the city here after 5.65 gm of heroin was found in his possession, officials said. Based on "suspicious movement", Rohit Sharma of Purkhoo, Amandeep Singh of Nanak Nagar and Surjit Kumar of Trikuta Nagar were searched in Domana area of Jammu, officials said, adding 610 intoxicating capsules and Rs 7,200 in cash was seized from them Ravi Kumar, a resident of Parthal village, was arrested during checking near Katra Bus Stand in Reasi district, they said. Police said they found 30 gm of heroin with Kumar. At Jakhani Chowk in Udhampur district, one Rajesh Kumar, alias Billa, was arrested along with 10 gm of heroin, officials said. All the alleged drug peddlers were arrested and booked under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) act, they said. PTI TAS INDIND