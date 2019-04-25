Seven, including 4 women arrested for kidnapping, selling children; 3 babies rescued

Hyderabad, Apr 24 (PTI) Seven members of a gang allegedly involved in kidnapping of children and selling them were arrested and three babies including a month-old girl were rescued from the buyers, police said Wednesday.Prime accused V Gangadhar Reddy along with six others, including four women, were nabbed from different parts of Andhra Pradesh by special teams of Hyderabad Police and based on their information three babies were rescued, they said. Apart from the infant girl, the two children were boys between two and two-and-a-half-years-old, police said. The accused kidnapped the three babies from different parts of Hyderabad and Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh between October 2018 and March this year and the babies were sold in the range of Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 3.10 lakh, police said.According to Chandrayangutta Police Station Inspector G Koteshwar Rao, the accused were kidnapping the minor children and selling them to needy childless couples. The hunt is on to nab the other absconding accused, police said.The rescued babies were being handed over to their family members, they added. PTI VVK RCJ