Seven injured after HRTC bus overturns in HP

(Eds: Adding details) Shimla, Sep 29 (PTI) Seven people were injured after a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus overturned in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district on Sunday, a police spokesperson said. The accident took place near Gokhla village in Kotli tehsil, Mandi Deputy commissioner Rugdev Thakur told PTI. According to the spokesperson, a total of 10 people were in the bus. The seven injured people were rushed to a nearby hospital, he added. PTI DJI SNESNE