Seven killed as car hits truck near Vellore in Tamil Nadu

Vellore(TN), May 6 (PTI) Seven persons, including two women and a child, were killed on Monday when their car rammed into a truck near Vellore in Tamil Nadu, police said.The car hit the rear-side of the cargo truck which was parked on side of the road and got stuck under it. The incident happened at the highway in Ambur.Citing preliminary information, police officials here said the car had a Karnataka registration number and some inputs at the accident spot indicated that the occupants may have been from Maharashtra.Three men and a boy were among the victims, an official said.Efforts to remove the bodies from the mangled car were on and a case has been registered, he added. PTI VGN SS SOMSOM