Seven killed as truck overturns in Badaun

Badaun (UP), Aug 13 (PTI) At least seven persons were killed and four others seriously injured when a truck overturned and fell on them on the Badaun-Farrukhabad road, police said Tuesday.The accident took place on Monday night in Usava Police Station area of the district.Senior Superintendent of Police, Ashok Kumar Tripathi said, the wheat-laden truck overturned and fell on a shop. Seven persons were killed in the accident and four seriously injured. The deceased included the shopkeeper Sohanpal, his granddaughters Kajal and Nandini and two kanwariyas (devotees of Lord Shiva). The injured have been admitted to the district hospital.