Seven killed as vehicle falls into gorge in J-K's Rajouri

Jammu, Jun 23 (PTI) Seven people were killed and two others injured on Sunday when a passenger vehicle fell into a 600-feet gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, a senior police officer said.The accident occurred in Kewal Morh village near Budhal in the border district at around 4.15 pm, Senior Superintendent of Police (Rajouri) Yougal Manhas said.He said a rescue operation was immediately launched after the tempo, which was on its way to Chasana village of Reasi from Rajouri, skidded off the road and plunged into the deep gorge.Two people were found dead on the spot while five more succumbed to injuries during treatment, the officer said.He said two more persons were evacuated in an injured condition from the scene of the accident and are undergoing treatment at a hospital.