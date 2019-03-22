Seven killed in separate road accidents in UP

Balrampur/Ballia (UP), Mar 22 (PTI) Seven people were killed in separate road accidents in Balrampur and Ballia districts of Uttar Pradesh on the occasion of Holi, police said Friday. Two men were killed when an unidentified vehicle hit their bike in Balrampur's Utraula area Thursday night, they said. The deceased were identified as Anuj Kaushal (20) and Laddu (23), police said, adding that the bodies were sent for post-mortem. No arrest has so far been made in this connection and a probe is on, they said. In Ballia, Shivji Chauhan (22) and his sister Kanchan (23) were killed Thursday night in Sahatwar area when their bike rammed into a tree. In another incident, Prakash (23), Dhananjay Rajak (22) and Kanahiya (24) were killed in Maniyar area after a tempo hit their bike. PTI CORR ABN CK