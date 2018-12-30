Seven members of a family injured in acid attack in UP

Jhansi, Dec 30 (PTI) Seven members of a family in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi district suffered burns after their neighbour attacked them with acid following an argument on Sunday, police said.An argument broke out between two neighbours Gaurav Soni and Ismail in Mauranipur area of the district. During the heated exchange, Soni threw acid on Ismail and six of his family members, Senior Superintendent of Police OP Singh said.The injured were admitted to Jhansi Medical College for treatment, he said."A case has been registered against Soni and his parents. He and his father, Chotelal, have been arrested," Singh said.Police said all the injured are out of danger. PTI CORR NAV DIVDIV