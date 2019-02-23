Seven minor girls flee from govt-funded shelter home

(Eds: Correcting a spelling in intro) Patna, Feb 23 (PTI) Seven minor girls fled from a government-funded shelter home in Mokama here in the early hours of Saturday after cutting a window grille, an official said.The government-funded shelter home run by Nazrath hospital society, he said."Seven girls escaped from the shelter home located at Mokama between 3 am and 3:30 am today. They were under treatment for their violent behaviour," Social Welfare Department Director Raj Kumar told PTI.Kumar, who was on way to the shelter home, said he was not in a position to tell as to exactly how the girls fled and the reason for their fleeing would be investigated.About reports that five of the seven girls had been brought from the Muzaffarpur shelter home which used to be run by an NGO of Brajesh Thakur, the prime accused in the alleged rape and sexual abuse of 34 the minor inmates there, Kumar said, "I don't know exactly... I will be in a position to say anything on this after reaching the spot (shelter home)." PTI AR RG NSD