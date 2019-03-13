Seven missing persons united with their families in JK's Rajouri

Jammu, Mar 13 (PTI) Seven missing persons, including six women, were found and united with their families by the police in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, an official said Wednesday. Four of the missing women who hail from Thandapani, Kalali, Dabrote and Ghaluti villages respectively were traced in Manjakote area during the last 24 hours and handed over to their families after completion of legal formalities, a police spokesman said.These women were missing for the past one month and in this connection separate 'missing person' reports were lodged at Manjakote police station, he said.Among the other two women, one reportedly kidnapped from Kakora village recently was rescued by Manjakote police and handed over to her family, while the other one from Hasplote village, who went missing on December 13 last year, was rescued from Thanamandi, the spokesman said. A Chhattisgarh resident, Vinod Kumar who had gone missing in 2014, was finally traced after a 5-year-long search by Thanamandi police, the spokesman said. PTI TAS AD AD RAXRAX