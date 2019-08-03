Seven Naxals killed, one jawan injured in encounter in Chhattisgarh

(Eds: With more quotes, CM's reax) Raipur, Aug 3 (PTI) Seven Naxals, including five women, were killed on Saturday in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon district, police said.A jawan of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) was also injured in the gun battle, they said.The exchange of fire took place around 7 am in the forest near Sitagota-Serpar villages under the Baghnadi police station area when a joint team of DRG and local police was out on an counter-insurgency operation, Deputy Inspector General (anti-Naxal operations) Sundarraj P told PTI.Acting on a specific input about the movement of ultras, security forces launched the operation on Friday night in Baghnadi area along the Chhattisgarh-Maharashtra border, he said."When the patrolling team was advancing through theforest of Sitagota-Serpar, located around 150 kms away fromcapital Raipur, a big group of armed Naxals opened indiscriminate fire on them, leading to the gun battle," he said.Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, who is on a tour of New Delhi, hailed the security forces for bravely carrying out a successful operation, an official statement said. The encounter lasted for around two hours, followingwhich the ultras disappeared into a dense forest, he said."During the search, bodies of seven ultras, including five women, were recovered from the spot," he said.One AK-47 rifle, one .303 rifle, a 12 bore gun, one sten gun, one 315 bore rifle and a huge cache of muzzle-loading guns were also seized from the encounter spot, he said."A DRG jawan, identified as Asaram, sustained splinter injuries in the gunfight," the DIG said, adding he was admitted to a local hospital where his condition was said to be out of danger.He said the Naxals were identified as Sukhdev, the secretary of Darekasa Area Committee of Maharashtra-Madhya Pradesh- Chhattisgarh (MMC) zone of CPI (Maoists); his wife and member of Darekasa Area Committee Pramila; members of the same squad- Seema, Meena and Ritesh; and two others members of Vistar Platoon no 1 Lalitha and Shilpa. PTI TKP NP DPB