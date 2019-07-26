Seven of family killed in UP road accident

(Eds: Incorporating CM Adityanath's reax) Pilibhit (UP), Jul 26 (PTI) Seven members of a family, including two children, were killed on Friday after their car collided with a bus on the Pilibhit-Bareilly highway here, police said. The family from Aligarh was returning home after paying obeisance at the Punyagiri temple, police inspector of Jahanabad Kamal Singh said. The accident, involving a bus of the Uttarakhand Transport Corporation, took place near Lalauri Kheda police chowki, he said. Puneet, Rajiv, Hiru, Pallavi, Savitri and two children were killed, while another child is battling for life in a hospital, he added. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he said. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the loss of lives, and has directed the district magistrate to ensure that the injured children get adequate medical treatment. PTI COR SAB/NAV SMNSMN