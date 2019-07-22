Seven Raj districts produced over 25 lakh metric tonne of salt in 2018-19: Min

Jaipur, Jul 22 (PTI)A total of 25,75,318 metric tonne salt was produced in the seven districts of the state during 2018-19, Rajasthan Industries Minister Parsadi Lal Meena said on Monday.Replying to a question during Question Hour in Rajasthan Assembly, Meena tabled the salt production figures received from the salt commissioner's office.A total of 25,75,318 metric tonne salt was produced in Ajmer, Churu, Jaipur, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Nagaur and Barmer districts, Meena said.At 15,25,700 metric tonne, the highest production was in Nagaur followed by 8,00,280 metric tonne in Ajmer, 2,00,000 metric tonne in Jodhpur, 29,580 metric tonne in Jaipur, 14300 metric tonne in Barmer, 4050 metric tonne in Jaisalmer and 1408 metric tonne in Churu.The minister also informed the House that illegal salt production was being done by encroaching on government land on 175.02 bigha in Sambhar lake in Phulera of Jaipur district and on 64.701 hectare land of the lake in Nawan of Nagaur district. PTI AG RHL