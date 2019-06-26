Seven rescued after fire at building

New Delhi, Jun 26 (PTI) Seven people were rescued after a fire broke out at a building here on Wednesday, the Delhi Fire Services said. No one was injured in the incident on Shanker road in Ranjeet Nagar. However, one of the people rescued was rushed to a hospital after he complained of suffocation, it said. The fire department said they received a call about the fire at 7.27 pm, after which six fire tenders were rushed to the spot. "A fire broke out at an office located on the second floor of the building, a senior fire officer said. The blaze was brought under control by 10 pm and the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the officer added. PTI AMPHMB