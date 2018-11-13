Seven robbers held in Gautam Buddh Nagar's Dankaur

Noida (UP), Nov 13 (PTI) Seven suspected robbers were arrested in Gautam Buddh Nagar after daggers and over half a kg cannabis were seized from them Tuesday, police said.The accused were held near the Salarpur underpass in Dankaur area during a routine inspection by police officials, they said.Those arrested have been identified as Vineet, Shaqeel, Deepak, Kuldeep, Zahid, Nazaaqat and Naushaad -- all locals, said Dankur Police Station House Officer Rajpal Tomar."Nazaaqat and Naushaad have been arrested under Section 151 in the Code Of Criminal Procedure, 1973 (arrest to prevent the commission of cognizable offence) while others have been held under the Indian Penal Code 392 (robber) and related offences and the Arms Act," he said.All the accused have been remanded in judicial custody, Tomar said. PTI KIS KJ