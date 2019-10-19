Seven sentenced to life term for killing leading Hisar advocate in 2017

Hisar, Oct 19 (PTI)A court here on Saturday sentenced seven persons to life term for killing a leading lawyer here over two years ago in broad daylight. The seven sentenced by Additional District and Sessions Judge Ved Prakash Sirohifor stabbing and battering to death advocate Subhash Gupta included his son Rose Gupta's father-in-law Pawan Bansal, whose daughter was married to Rose but was having an estranged relation with him.Bansal's six other accomplices who were were sentenced to life imprisonment in the murder case are Sunil, Kuldeep, Pawan, Gulshan and Naresh of Hisar and Sanjeev of Fatehabad in Haryana. The court also ordered the seven convicts to pay a fine of Rs 55,000 each failing which they will have to undergo an additional jail term of one month. According to prosecution, advocate Gupta was attacked by a gang of miscreants on January 24, 2017, minutes after he left the court premisses and was heading to his residence at Urban Estates here in his Innova SUV. As Gupta's reached Durga petrol pump on Delhi road in Hisar, his vehicle was intercepted by a bike-borne youth who stopped his motorcycle in front of the car after overtaking it.As the advocate's driver stopped the car, five-six other youths armed with knives and batons emerged from an adjoining vacant plot and attacked the advocate.The assailants first smashed the window pans of the car and repeatedly hit the advocate on his head with batons, while one of them stabbed him in the chest.As other persons rushed to the scene of crime, the assailants fled from there, said the prosecution.After the attack, Gupta was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared "brought dead".The police later lodged the murder case and arrested the seven for their involvement in the crime. During the investigation, the police found the estranged relation between Gupta's son and the latter's wife as the motive behind the crime as Bansal had not been able to stomach the failing marriage of his daughter. PTI CORR VSD RAXRAX