Seven snatched mobile phones to impress girl friends, arrested: Police

/RNew Delhi, Dec 14 (PTI) In order to impress their girl friends and celebrate new year outside Delhi, seven persons resorted to snatching and robbery, police said Friday. The arrested accused have been identified as Imran (25), Vikas (23), Nitin (22), Nasim (37), Naveen (26) and Dharmender (22) Dheeraj (25), they said. With their arrest, police claims to have solved 44 cases and recovered six stolen luxurious motorcycles, two scooters, 28 snatched mobile phones from their possession. Acting on a tip-off on Thursday, police laid a trap near Peeragarhi Metro Station and arrested three accused who arrived at the spot on a motorcycle. Seventeen snatched or stolen mobile phones were recovered from their possession. The motorcycle was found to be stolen from Punjabi Bah area, said Seju Kuruvilla, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer). Subsequently, a second trap was laid near Sultanpuri bus terminal and another gang involving four accused persons identified as Vikas, Nitin, Dheeraj and Dharmender were nabbed along with a stolen motorcycle and a scooter. Eleven robbed/ snatched mobile phones and Rs 7,000 was recovered from their possession, the officer said. Four other stolen motorcycles and a stolen vehicles were also recovered at their instance from abandoned places, he said. During interrogation, all the accused persons revealed that intensified their criminal activities so that they can impress their girlfriends and plan the celebration of New Year out of Delhi, the DCP said. PTI AMP RCJ