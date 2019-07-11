Seven women among eight killed in accident

Saharanpur, Jul 10 (PTI) Eight people, including seven women, were killed and over 12 injured in an accident in UP's Saharanpur district Thursday, police said. The victims belonged to Meghrajpur village in the district, they said. They were travelling in a mini truck, when a Maruti Swift car rammed into it on the National Highway-59 in the area falling under the Deoband police station, SP (City) Vineet Bhatnagar said. The mini truck overturned due to the impact of the hit, resulting in the death of four women on the spot, the SP said. The injured were rushed to a district hospital, where four others died during treatment. He said the three occupants of the car suffered minor injuries. PTI CORR RDKRDK