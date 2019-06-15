Seven-year-old girl raped, killed by father's acquaintance in UP

Gorakhpur (UP), Jun 15 (PTI) A seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped and killed by her father's acquaintance here following which he was arrested on Saturday, police said. On Friday, Vinod Rai, 55, saw the girl and her 12-year-old sister playing in their house, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sunil Gupta said. He told them that their father was calling them and the older girl sent her sister with him, Gupta said. On Friday night, the Sikriganj Police was informed via the Dial-100 helpline that the girl had been abducted by Rai on a motorcycle, the official said. The police arrested him and during interrogation he told them that he had dumped the girl's body in a mango orchard in his village. Her body was recovered by the police, they said. Rai was booked on charges of kidnapping, rape, murder and under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act, the SSP said. He has three children, including two daughter who are married. He was alone at home on the day of the incident as his wife and 19-year-old son were on a visit to Mumbai, the official said. PTI CORR ABN MAZ AAR