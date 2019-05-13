Seven-yr-old allegedly raped, killed in UP

Lakhimpur Kheri, May 13 (UP) A seven-year-old girl was killed after allegedly being raped Monday in a village here, police said.The body of the victim was recovered in the morning and a case was registered against a man,Deputy Superindent of Police (DSP) Vijay Anand told reporters.The DSP said the accused was arrested and confessed to committing the crime.He added the body has been sent for post-mortem and an investigation was on. PTI CORR ABN DPB