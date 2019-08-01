Several Andhra Pradesh leaders join BJP: Party

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) Several leaders from Andhra Pradesh on Thursday joined the Bhartiya Janata Party in the presence of its working president J P Nadda, the party said.Those who joined the party are Gangula Pratap Reddy, a three-time MLA and one time MP who had vacated his seat for the then Prime Minister P V Narsimha Rao in 1991 to contest Lok Sabha election. Reddy later left the Congress and joined the TDP.Others who joined include, Pasupuleti Sudhakar, Kancharla Hari Prasad, a TDP member and retired income tax commissioner, Shaik Nizamuddin, H M A Mazhar Bhaig and Venkaih D. PTI KR AG RCJ