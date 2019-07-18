Several Bengali film, TV actors join BJP

New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) Several Bengali actors, including Parno Mittra, joined the BJP here on Thursday in presence of the party's West Bengal unit head Dilip Ghosh.Welcoming the 12 actors into the party fold, Ghosh said the people in the state are inspired by the leadership and development work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.Rishi Kaushik, Kanchana Moitra, Rupanjana Mitra and Biswajit Ganguly are among the film and TV stars who joined the BJP at its headquarters here.People belonging to different walks of life from West Bengal including leaders from the TMC, CPI(M) and Congress have been joining the BJP since the Lok Sabha elections were announced in March this year.The BJP is eyeing to wrest power from the Trinamool Congress in the state and has emerged as the main opponent of the Mamata Banerjee-led party.Several state leaders, including MLAs, from other parties have also joined the BJP since its impressive show in the recent general elections. The saffron party won 18 out of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal. PTI JTR KR NSDNSD