Several injured in vehicle pile-up in Rajasthan's Sikar

/RJaipur, Feb 3 (PTI) Several people were injured Sunday in a pile-up involving more than 40 vehicles due to heavy fog in Rajasthan's Sikar district, police said.The vehicles, including cars, jeeps and buses, collided into one another. The pile-up, stretching more than a kilometer, occurred near Palsana turn on Sikar-Jaipur highway, said Surendra Kumar, SHO of Khatushyamji police station.Cases related to the incident were filed at two police stations - Khatushyamji and Ranoli. There was very poor visibility due to dense fog in the morning, he said, adding that the most of the injured people were discharged after primary treatment. PTI SDA GVS