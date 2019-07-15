Several injured in violence in Udaipur

Udaipur, Jul 15 (PTI) Dissatisfied with the investigation into a murder case, Patel community members pelted stones, torched vehicles and blocked a road in Udaipur district of Rajasthan Monday, injuring several police personnel, including a woman constable, an official said.A police inspector received head injury and a civilian was also among those injured in the violence in Jawar area, nearly 40 km from the Udaipur district headquarter.The protesters damaged several vehicles including two roadways buses and two police vehicles. They pelted stones at police personnel and blocked a road in the area.IG Udaipur Binita Thakur said a delegation from the community wanted to make a representation to senior officials at the district headquarter, but they resorted to violence."They pelted stones at police, torched vehicles and blocked the road. SP along with additional policemen rushed to the spot and controlled the situation," she told PTI.The IG said the situation is tense but under control.The Patel community members were agitating following the killing of a man, Ramesh Patel, and were dissatisfied with police action in the case.An FIR was registered on July 12 after Patel's body was recovered from a forest area.Police arrested two accused, Ramesh Meena and Paras Meena, but Patel's family members and relatives demand that other suspects too be arrested."As per the primary investigation, police found the involvement of two men and they were arrested. The family and other men from their side want to name some other persons as accused and were demanding their arrest," Thakur said. PTI SDA ABHABHABHABH