Several rivers in spate in UP, teenager drowns

(Eds: Adding detail of leave cancellation) Lucknow, Aug 19 (PTI) The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers were in spate in Uttar Pradesh on Monday due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas that left one person dead. According to the Central Water Commission, the Yamuna is flowing above the danger mark in Auraiya and Jalaun; while the Ganga in Badaun; the Chambal river at Palia Kalan in Lakhimpur Kheri; and the Ghaghara are flowing above the red mark. According to officials, 16-year-old Anshu drowned in Etawah district due to release of water from the Kota barrage into the Chambal. District Magistrate Jitendra Bahadur Singh said the Chambal river was flowing two metres above the danger level due to the release of 2.5 lakh cusecs of water. "Due to floods, over a dozen villages are cut off from the district headquarters and crops in hundreds of acres have been damaged," he said. In Jalaun, the Yamuna is flowing 60 cm above the danger mark and dozens of villages are cut off from the district headquarters. District Magistrate Mannan Akhtar said flood waters had entered many villages, adding that no deaths had been reported and the administration was on high alert. Meanwhile, Irrigation Minister Dharmpal Singh said leaves of all officers and employees related to flood-related works had been cancelled till further orders. While inspecting the central flood control room, the minister said 48 control rooms have been set up in the state to monitor flood situation arising due to release of water from dams. PTI ABNHMB