Several rivers in spate in UP, teenager drowns

Lucknow, Aug 19 (PTI) Several rivers including the Ganga, Yamuna and Ghaghra were in spate on Monday in Uttar Pradesh due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low lying areas that left one person dead.According to the Central Water Commission, the Yamuna river is flowing above the danger mark in Auraiya and Jalaun, while Ganga in Badaun, Chambal in Dhaulpur, Sharda in Palia Kalan and Ghaghra in Elgin Bride are flowing above the red mark.According to officials, 16-year-old Anshu drowned in Etawah due to release of water from Kota Barrage into the Chambal.District Magistrate, Etawah, Jitendra Bahadur Singh said due to release of 2.5 lakh cusec water, Chambal river is flowing two metres above the danger mark."Due to floods, over a dozen villages are cut off from district headquarter and crops in hundreds of acres have been damaged," he said.In Jalaun, Yamauna is flowing 60 cm above danger mark and dozens of villages are cut off from the district headquarter.District Magistrate, Jalaun, Mannan Akhtar said that flood waters have entered many villages. No deaths have been reported and the administration is on high alert, he said. PTI ABN RT