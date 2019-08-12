Several steps taken to ensure no water crisis in Delhi: Kejriwal

New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said his government has taken a number of steps to ensure that the water situation in the national capital does not reach an alarming level. Referring to the a Niti Aayog report on water crisis in major cities in the country, Kejriwal said that in coming years, water would be a major concern but the document is creating "more alarm". He exuded confidence that the situation may not be as bad in the national capital. "We will ensure that through the steps taken by the Delhi government, we will not allow the situation to reach to an alarming level," Kejriwal said at an event organised on water conservation at Neeti Bagh Club here. Kejriwal said that the government has planned to conserve water in the Yamuna floodplains and build a mega reservoir between Palla and Wazirabad to deal with water shortage in the city, particularly during the summer months.Under the project, small ponds will be created to catch water from an overflowing Yamuna during this monsoon season. The project has the potential of ending Delhi's water shortage, Kejriwal said. "Next year, we will hold a mass movement before monsoon in Delhi to create water recharging and rain water harvesting systems in every house in the national capital to raise the water table here," Kejriwal said. In 2015, only 58 per cent houses in Delhi got tap water which was increased to 93 by the current government, he said, adding that in the next four-five years, there will be 24-hour water supply in the national capital. PTI NIT NIT TIRTIR