scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Severe cold wave conditions continue unabated in parts of Rajasthan

Jaipur, Jan 29 (PTI) Severe cold wave conditions continued unabated in parts of Rajasthan, where the mercury dipped to minus 1.1 degrees Celsius in Churu district.The sole hill station recorded 0 degrees Celsius, while Bhilwara registered 0.8 degrees Celsius. Sikar and Chittorgarh shivered at 2 degrees, Vanasthali and Dabok at 2.8 degrees, and Kota 5 degree Celsius.The night temperature in Jaipur and Sawaimadhopur was 5.2 degree Celsius, 5.4 degrees in Sriganganagar and 5.5 degrees Celsius in Ajmer. Other stations recorded the minimum temperature between 5.5 and 8 degrees Celsius, according to the Meteorological (MeT) Department here. Cold wave conditions prevailed in many areas, while isolated pockets suffered severe cold wave. Looking at the cold conditions, the district administer here has already changed timings of schools here. The weather conditions would remain the same during the next 24 hours. PTI SDA KJ

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos