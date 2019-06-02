'Severe heatwave' at isolated places in eastern UP

Lucknow, Jun 2 (PTI) Heatwave conditions prevailed at several places in Uttar Pradesh Sunday with Banda being the hottest place in the state at 47.4 degrees Celsius. According to the MeT office, 'severe heat wave' conditions prevailed at isolated places in eastern Uttar Pradesh while heatwave conditions prevailed at isolated places in western part of the state. On Saturday, day temperatures were above normal in Allahabad, Jhansi and Agra divisions. Banda recorded the highest maximum temperature in the state at 47.4 degrees Celisus. The Meteorological office has forecast rain/thunderstorm at isolated places in the state for Tuesday and Wednesday. PTI NAV CK