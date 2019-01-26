Severe traffic near Mayur Vihar flyover; irate commuters take to Twitter

New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) Commuters faced heavy traffic congestion due to inauguration of a three-lane flyover on Noida Link Road near Mayur Vihar Phase-I which saw the presence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia on Friday. Several commuters took to Twitter to express their displeasure. "Too much jam at Mayur Vihar flyover", a commuter posted on Twitter. Passengers complained there was excessive traffic congestion between Noida and Delhi. Many commuters said they were stuck in jams in Mayur Vihar and its extension for close to two hours. "Once again there is chaos at the Mayur Vihar Phase I red light. Cars have blocked the intersection, no movement at all," another commuter tweeted. The three-lane flyover was inaugurated by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. It is expected to ease traffic on the Noida Link Road stretch and facilitate signal-free movement in the area. PTI AMP INDIND