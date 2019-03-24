Sewage deaths: Lodge criminal case against Kejriwal, demands Delhi BJP chief

New Delhi, Mar 24 (PTI) Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari demanded that a criminal case be lodged against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the death of two staffers of a restaurant here while cleaning its sewage treatment unit.The incident occurred on Saturday at 'Pirates of Grill' restaurant in west Delhi's Rajouri Garden. Housekeeping employees Rakesh (45) and Ajay (19) died allegedly due to asphyxiation after they entered a sewage treatment unit of the restaurant. Two men have been arrested in connection with the matter.Holding Kejriwal responsible for the "criminal negligence", Tiwari demanded lodging of a case against him and the officers concerned. He said the CM should also resign for this criminal act."The investigating agency should also take in to consideration his responsibility and take action accordingly because the sanitation workers are entering the plants for cleaning without protective gear. A case should be filed against Kejriwal for conspiracy to commit murder," he added. PTI SLB RCJ